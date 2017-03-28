Adele Explains Why She May Never Tour Again

Say it ain’t so!

Adele just finished her tour in Auckland, New Zealand, and told her fans something they were not prepared to hear, Cosmopolitan reports. At the end of her concert on Sunday night, the singer revealed this may be been her last tour.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Touring isn’t something I’m good at … applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable. I don’t know if I will ever tour again,” Adele told the crowd.

She went on to thank her fans for their constant support, saying they’re “the only reason” she toured in the first place.

Adele has been open about her stage fright and spoke with Q Magazine about the anxiety attacks she experiences prior to and during concerts.

“I have anxiety attacks, constant panicking on stage,” she explained. “My heart feels like it’s going to explode because I never feel like I’m going to deliver, ever.”

Adele, what can we do to reassure you that you do deliver outstanding performances every single time?!

MORE NEWS:

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com