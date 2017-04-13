Aaron Rodgers Appears To Be Making ‘Drastic Changes’ After His Split From Olivia Munn

Aaron Rodgers‘ breakup is not slowing him down!

The NFL star has been seen around Hollywood more than usual after calling it quits with girlfriend of three years, Olivia Munn.

An insider told Us Weekly that Rodgers’ friends have seen “drastic changes” in the 33-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers has been spending more time in Los Angeles with a new group of people.

“He’s been getting weekly facials in Beverly Hills and has also hired Ryan Gosling’s personal stylist to dress him,” the insider said.

Rodgers has even switched up his fitness routine and partners. He has been working out with Nick Jonas, who primarily trains at the star-studded Unbreakable Performance Center, instead of his teammates.

“He used to work out in Calabasas with his teammates during the offseason, but this offseason he’s chosen to work out primarily with Nick Jonas in West Hollywood,” the pal added.

His team hasn’t seen much of him since the football season ended. “One teammate said, ‘The only time we’ve seen Aaron this offseason is on TMZ leaving Catch, [an L.A. hot spot],’” the source added.

Instead, Rodgers has been hanging out with actors Ryan Rottman and Eddie Mills.

Meanwhile, Munn, 36, has been dealing with her heartbreak in Vancouver on set of her new horror movie, The Predator.

