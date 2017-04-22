Aaron Hernandez’s Sexuality Explored Further, Police Sources Speak Out

An investigation into the suicide of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez yielded new details about his sexual proclivities that further complicate his reasons for being jail in the first place.

The 27-year-old former New England Patriot was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for murder, but had recently been acquitted a double murder charge, which many thought would give hope to the one promising young athlete.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hernandez was found dead in his cell on April 19, having tied a bedsheet around his neck and to the bars of his prison cell. Three notes were found in his cell, with one made out to his fiancee and daughter of his child, one to that daughter, and one to his prison boyfriend, who is now himself on 24/7 suicide watch in that prison.

As far as why he chose to commit suicide, there’s no connection between his actions and sexual preferences, but those preferences tied into how he ended up in jail in the first place and the death of former friend Odin Lloyd.

Lloyd was friends with Hernandez when he was shot and killed in 2013. The pair were so close, in fact, that Lloyd had been dating Hernandez’s sister. That friendship and the details learned throughout it was one of many instigating factors that potentially led to Lloyd’s death, as he often threatened to reveal to Hernandez’s bisexuality to his sister.

UP NEXT: Two More Disturbing Details Surface About Aaron Hernandez Surface

According to a co-defendant in the Lloyd murder case, Lloyd had referred to Hernandez as a “schmoocher,” which was taken as a gay slur by Hernandez.

Shortly before being apprehended by authorities for the murder, Hernandez moved large sums of money into three separate bank accounts: one for his fiancee, one for his daughter, and one for a longtime high school friend, who was also an alleged lover of his.

Despite his promising football career, Hernandez couldn’t seem to shake his violent past and his gang affiliations. Hernandez had been tied to incredibly violent crimes on multiple occasions, including murder.

The events surrounding Hernandez’s incarceration and suicide continue to feature many mysterious elements, now that a motivation for the murder has potentially been discovered.

Hernandez had scrawled “John 3:16” on his forehead before death, as well as left the Bible open to the iconic passage, and jammed cardboard in his cell door to make it harder for anyone to come to his rescue.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Newsweek]