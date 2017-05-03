Aaron Hernandez’s ‘Murder Car’ Is Being Auctioned off on eBay

This is an interesting piece of sports memorabilia.

Aaron Hernandez‘s vehicle that was allegedly used in a 2012 drive-by shooting is reportedly for sale on eBay, CNN reports. The silver 2006 Toyota 4Runner, which prosecutors called the “murder car,” is listed as an “infamous” collectible.

“This is the REAL DEAL !!! Aaron Hernandez’ (sic) infamous silver Toyota 4-runner,” the eBay listing reads. “Nows your chance to own this infamous piece of famous football memorabilia !!”

Jack Fox, a car dealer in East Providence, R.I., owns the vehicle and leased it to Hernandez. Fox partnered up with his friend Buddy Clair, also a car dealer, to sell the car on eBay.

“We figured there’s a lot of sports people out there, a lot of people that want memorabilia,” Clair said. “It’s just a strange thing to try to sell. We’ll just see where it goes.”

The pair will also throw in a signed Hernandez jersey for the winner of the auction. The bidding started at $100 and has already reached $8,100 on Tuesday.

The car was listed just two weeks after Hernandez was found not guilty of two counts of murder in the drive-by shooting.

The Toyota 4Runner once used by Aaron Hernandez, which prosecutors said was used in a double murder, was put on eBay https://t.co/fF46yMO2CW pic.twitter.com/pp9wlZGLZR — CNN (@CNN) May 2, 2017

The former NFL player committed suicide less than a week after the double-murder trial ended.

The listing includes some details of the vehicle’s history and says it still “runs great!!” It as two broken side mirrors, but is still in the same condition it was in when it was released from the police impound.

“The Toyota is just the way it came from the impound yard, and still has the black soot on the map lights, and sunroof switch where the police dusted for finger prints !!” the listing reads.

Clair says they are receiving an overwhelming response of interest for the vehicle and people have been stopping by the dealership to check it out.

