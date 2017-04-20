Aaron Hernandez’s Death Officially Ruled A Suicide, According To Reports

Aaron Hernandez’s death has officially been ruled a suicide.

The district attorney’s office in Worcester County, Massachusetts made the final determination following the ex-NFL star’s death on Wednesday morning, according to ESPN.

A major issue that is now being resolved with Hernandez’s death being ruled a suicide is that his brain is being overturned to university researchers. Jose Baez, Hernandez’s lawyer, lashed out on Thursday morning at the medical examiner’s office claiming that Aaron’s brain was being held despite an agreement to have it sent to the hospital of the family’s choice for the purpose of CTE medical research.

Baez spoke out by saying: “It is our opinion that they are withholding Aaron Hernandez’s brain illegally.” Hernandez’s lawyer also threatened to slap the M.E. with a lawsuit if the brain was not turned over to the hospital of the family’s choosing.

The former New England Patriots star’s brain will be released to Boston University’s Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center.

Hernandez was discovered by corrections officers dead in his single cell at 3:05 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Souza Baranowski of the Massachusetts Department of Correction gave a statement to explain how Aaron killed himself.

“Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population unit,” the department said in a statement. “Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bedsheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.”

Since the news of the 27-year-old athlete’s death surfaced, the circumstances have been shrouded in mysterious details. When Hernandez was found, he had a Bible verse reference, “John 3:16,” written on his forehead.

Most shockingly, the law enforcement officer responsible for patrolling Hernandez’s cell block reportedly abandoned his duties briefly. The officer was scheduled to make rounds at 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning, but failed to do so.

Christopher Fallon, the Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Communications of Massachusetts Depart of Correction, also delivered a statement regarding the moment Aaron was found.

“Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items,” he said. “The Massachusetts State Police are on scene and the investigation continues. Mr. Hernandez’s next of kin have been notified.”

