16 And Pregnant Star Valerie Fairman 911 EMS Call Released

The 911 EMS call following 16 and Pregnant star Valerie Fairman’s death has been obtained by TMZ.

The call was made to the fire department and EMS on Wednesday night from Coatesville, PA.

When the EMS was alerted to Fairman’s condition, they were told she was in “cardiac arrest.” Ten minutes later, the dispatcher altered the status to a “possible DOA.”

The first responders were under the impression that Fairman suffered from a heart attack. However, upon arriving at the scene, there were “signs of possible drug abuse.”

The former MTV star died of a suspected overdose while visiting a friend in Pennsylvania.

The Chester County Coroner stated the cause of Valerie’s death is currently under investigation, but the evidence suggests that the drug overdose theory is correct. Fairman, mother to 7-year-old Nevaeh Lynn Fairman, has struggled with substance abuse for years.

According to what Janice Fairman, Valerie’s mother, told TMZ, her daughter was desperately attempting to get clean.

In the past five years, Valerie has checked into rehab five different times. Unfortunately, she fell off the wagon each time.

Most recently, Valerie gave into her addiction only a couple months ago. During Janice’s final discussion with her daughter, she remembered thinking that Valerie sounded “way up” and “very good.” When speaking for the last time, the two did not have a conversation about Valerie’s sobriety.

