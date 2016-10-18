14-Pound Lobsters Exist And This Fisherman Caught One

Imagine catching the biggest lobster you’ve ever seen – now double its size. That is about how big a lobster one fisherman caught off the coast of Bermuda. The 14-pound crustacean was as big as a man’s torso!

The average restaurant sized lobster weighs in at about 1 to 3 pounds. The average cost per pound of lobster is around $8. So imagine going into a restaurant and finding a gargantuan 14-pound lobster on the menu. It would cost more than $100, easily.

Fisherman Tristin Loescher found a 14-pound lobster, but not in a restaurant. He found it while fishing from grey snapper off the coast of Bermuda. The enormous sea beast was estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old.

“Never in my life have I seen anything this big,” Loescher said. “I think never in my life will I see one this big again.”

Due to the age of the lobster, it would probably be inedible, but even so, Loescher never intended to eat it. Actually, after catching the monster lobster, Loescher called a few of the local aquariums to see if they wanted to give him a home. However, due to the late hour, none of them called him back. So, he let him go.

“After never seeing something that size before,” he continued. “I decided it was best for it to go back to the home he came from.”

So, after taking a few photos of the lobster, of course, Loescher put him back in the water. He even swam next to the creature for a while to make sure it would be alright as it gathered up its strength before taking off to sea.

Nice to see someone appreciating nature and then letting it go on its way.

