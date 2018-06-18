XXXTentacion, Controversial Young Rapper, Pronounced Dead After Shooting

Rapper XXXTentacion has officially been pronounced dead after a Monday afternoon shooting. He was 20.

The official word came from Broward Sheriff’s Office at 5:39 p.m. ET.

“The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead,” Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet, and later confirmed that the male in question was XXXTentacion.

Officials previous stated that they were responding to the shooting of a young male, who has been identified as XXXTentacion, which occurred in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

“BSO is currently working an incident regarding a shooting at 3671 N. Dixie Hwy., Deerfield Beach,” Broward Sheriff’s Office said. “PIO headed to scene. Dispatchers received a call of a shooting at 3:57 p.m. An adult male victim was transported to an area hospital.”

Police are still investigating the shooting and are reportedly looking for suspects. They left the scene in either a black Dodge Journey, a Chevy Tahoe and a Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to TMZ.

The Blast reports that the suspects are two black males. They were allegedly wearing purple hoodies with long sleeves. One of them, identified as the shooter, was said to be wearing a red mask.

XXXTentacion’s camp has not issued an official statement at this time.

The controversial “Look at Me!” rapper’s death has received a wide range of reactions on social media. XXXTentacion has a lengthy legal history, including alleged assaults on his pregnant ex-girlfriend and a gay man.

Many took to Twitter to bring up these offenses and provide no sympathy. However, many argued that no one deserves to be murdered, no matter who it is.

“Someone being a terrible person does not warrant celebrating them being murdered in cold blood… some of u are truly disgusting,” rapper Lil Aaron wrote. “To be clear I completely disavow X and have been very vocal against his actions, but I personally do not believe a loss of life, especially in the context of a murder, should be celebrated.”

Another Twitter user added, “Like seriously. Get off the high horse for like five minutes [and] think about how’d you feel if you were finna lose a son, brother, daughter or whatever the case might be. Ain’t nobody perfect [and] his actions ain’t to be excused but god damn.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.