Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff Just Dropped a Surprise New Song

Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff surprised concertgoers at England’s Livewire Festival Monday night when they played a new song titled “Get Lit,” NME reports.

The EDM track is the pair’s first song together since 1998’s “Lovely Daze,” which appeared on DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince ‎– Greatest Hits.

Smith reportedly told the crowd at Blackpool’s Tower Headland Arena that the duo is working on a new record “that you haven’t heard yet.”

Of the track itself, the actor explained that “Get Lit” is a response to the “chaos and confusion” in the world.

“I wanted to make a song that allowed people to let their light shine,” Smith said. “We all have an inner light and sometimes this world…people can say stuff to you and tell you you can’t do and you know you can but when they tell you that it kinda knocks you down a bit right so I wanted to make a record that reminded each and every one of y’all to let your light shine.”

The pair also performed many of their classic hits including “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit’ It,” “Men In Black,” “Miami,” and “Girls Ain’t Nothing But Trouble.”



Photo Credit: Twitter / @NME