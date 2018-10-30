Watch Ariana Grande’s First Performance Since Mac Miller’s Death, Pete Davidson Split

Ariana Grande delivered her first public performance since Mac Miller’s death and her split from Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson during NBC’s special 15th anniversary tribute to the Broadway musical Wicked.

Grande was dressed for the occasion, which was pre-taped before Monday’s broadcast. The singer, clad in a green top with green lipstick, sang “The Wizard And I” from the hit Broadway musical.

Grande’s fans unanimously praised the powerful performance, with one fan writing, “She did absolutely beautifully! I’m so blown away. She’s such a goddess. I adore her more than words could ever say.”

“I had goosebumps the entire time. I AM SO PROUD OF HER!!” another tweeted.

“She sounded and looked amazing as always,” another fan tweeted.

This was Grande’s first performance since her ex-boyfriend, Miller, died in early September. It was also her first since she and Davidson called off their engagement earlier this month following a whirlwind summer romance.

The 25-year-old Grande was supposed to perform at a cancer benefit the weekend her split with Davidson was announced, but she pulled out at the last moment. She was also originally scheduled to perform during the SNL season premiere in September, but was replaced by Kanye West.

After Miller’s death, Grande put a halt on promoting her new album, Sweetener. She even told fans she was “scared” about touring after her emotional year. Grande also skipped out on the 2018 Emmy Awards, with her team saying she needed some time to “heal and mend.”

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend,” her team said. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

However, last week, Grande announced the North American leg of her Sweetener world tour.

The tour kicks off on Match 18 in Albany, New York and includes stops in Boston, Washington D.C., Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville and Atlanta. The tour wraps on June 18, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Grande and Miller dated from 2016 until May 2018. Miller battled addiction during their relationship, which Grande once described as “toxic.” However, his death from a suspected drug overdose reportedly left Grande devastated and inspired her to write a heartbreaking post about him on Instagram.

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it,” she wrote. “we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

