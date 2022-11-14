Timbaland is known for being one of the top producers in the music industry and is also a successful artist as he has performed multiple top-10 songs, including the No. 1 single "Give It To Me," which features Nelly Furtado and Justin Timberlake. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Timbaland talked about the success of the song that was released 15 years ago.

"There's moments in time and in life where you've got to know when the light is on you and what I mean by that, you've got to know when it's your time," Timbaland exclusively told PopCulture. "Timing is everything, but God gives us a sense of urgency and a overjoy that shines and people say, 'Yo, you look different, you got a glow.' So sometimes that glow at that time is your moment and I felt like when I made 'Give It to Me,' it was at a time when I did 'Sexy Back,' 'Promiscuous Girl,' all those in a row and it was like... It's like Barry Bonds hitting the baseball, hitting all those home runs. It's like you just know it's those moments and it comes in spurts and then it phased down and I knew I had a run at that time and when I did 'Give It to Me,' I had the world open to listening to what Timbaland is bringing, what he wants to present."

As we begin a new year of holiday cheer, we have an announcement from a friend so dear.#FittedSanta's hat has found a new home... That you will find on @Timbaland's dome 🛷🎅🧣



Win free hats for a year and listen to the full track here: https://t.co/X4IS5MfKmX@beatclub pic.twitter.com/VxaYFNkZu6 — Lids (@lids) November 14, 2022

"Give It to Me" is from Timbland's second studio album Shock Value. Along with the song reaching No. 1 on the carts, "Give It to Me" won the 2008 People's Choice Award for Favorite Hip-Hop Song. Following the success of Shock Value, Timbaland followed it up with another album called Shock Value II in 2009 and has not released another album ever since.

The reason for that is Timbaland has been busy with other projects, including his partnership with Lids. For the holiday season, Timbaland has teamed up with the Lids for Fitted Santa. He will take over the Santa chair at a Lids store and read The Sory of the Fitted Santa, where a special hat travels from person to person.

"It's really just getting music out there in a lot of formats, in a lot of ways, and for me partnering with Lids is like everybody wears hats, but do you hear cool music match with a hat brand?" Timbaland said. "You really don't. So I'm just trying to bring a marriage with music and wear together, like fitted caps, everything just into doing things that's outside the normal I'm all for, just breaking barriers and doing something with Lids is like breaking a barrier for me."