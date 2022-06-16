The UK Denies Lil Wayne Entry Into Country Ahead of Scheduled Performance at Major Festival

Lil Wayne was set to make his first performance in the UK in 14 years at the Strawberries & Creem festival. Ahead of the scheduled performance, the "A Milli" rapper was pulled and banned entry into the country due to his criminal record. Rolling Stone reports that he was denied entry "directly by the Home Office in a last-minute decision," event organizers announced Weds. June 15. "We are deeply disappointed by this sudden and negative ruling," Strawberries & Creem organizers said in a statement. "We have received very minimal notice, and the timing of the decision is of course, upsetting for all involved."

Home Office spokesperson followed it up with their own statement, saying, "Any individual who has been sentenced to a custodial sentence of 12 months or more must have their application refused." All of this is in regard to Wayne's one-year prison sentence for weapons charges stemming from his arrest in July 2007. Despite the sentence, he was released after 8 months due to good behavior.

"Due to circumstances out of his control, Lil Wayne won't be able to perform at the Strawberries & Creem Festival this year," a rep for the rapper told the publication in their own statement. "Wayne is very disappointed as it's been over a decade since he last performed in the UK, and he was excited to be reconnecting with his UK fans. He is looking forward to performing in the UK at a later date."

Earlier this month, Wayne backed out of a scheduled performance at the Governor's Ball a mere hours before taking the stage. He reportedly did so due to flight issues. He canceled a performance in Memphis before that one.