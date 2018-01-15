The Cranberries ‘Devastated’ by Death of Singer Dolores O’Riordan

The Cranberries have issued an official statement following the death of lead singer Dolores O’Riordan.

“Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old,” the band wrote in a Facebook post on Monday. “The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries, was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time.”

“Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” the group added.

The post also included a photo of the late singer.

O’Riordan led The Cranberries to international rock fame for 13 years before the band took a break in 2003. In 2009, the group reunited and toured until summer 2017 when they canceled several tour dates, citing O’Riodran’s ongoing back problems.

The musical icon wrote “Zombie,” the band’s hit protest song that reached number 1 on the charts in Australia, Belgium, France, Denmark and Germany. It won Best Song at the 1995 MTV Europe Music Awards.

O’Riordan also composed the band’s first major hit, “Linger,” which peaked at number 3 in the Republic of Ireland, number 8 in the U.S., and number 14 in the U.K.

The Cranberries sold over 40 million records worldwide.

As the news of O’Riordan’s death circulated in the music community, tributes began pouring in for the multi-platinum singer.

Duran Duran, whose tour manager Don Burton was married to O’Riordan for over 20 years before their divorce in 2014, said they were “crushed” by the news. O’Riordan and Burton have three children together: Taylor Baxter, Molly Leigh and Dakota Rain.

We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time. https://t.co/6p20QD2Ii5 pic.twitter.com/vXscj0VGHS — Duran Duran (@duranduran) January 15, 2018

Irish band Kodaline also offered their sorrow and condolences to The Cranberries following O’Riordan’s death.

Absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan! @The_Cranberries gave us our first big support when we toured with them around France years ago! Thoughts are with her family and friends — Kodaline (@Kodaline) January 15, 2018

While the band and O’Riordan’s management have issued statements confirming her death, details surrounding her passing are not known at this time.