Taylor Swift to Open American Music Awards

Taylor Swift is set to open this year’s American Music Awards, with the singer sharing the news in an Instagram video on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

In the clip, first shared on Good Morning America, Swift could be seen wearing a black shirt and her signature red lipstick as she sat next to her cat Meredith, who didn’t seem too interested in her mom’s big news.

“Good morning, America. It’s Taylor,” the 28-year-old began. “I just wanted to say I’m going to be opening up the American Music Awards with a performance. So I wanted to —”

At the point, Meredith began to walk away, with Swift intoning, “Don’t be too excited about it, my God.”

In her caption, Swift revealed that she will be performing “I Did Something Bad,” presumably her next single from her 2017 album, Reputation.

“I’m opening up the American Music Awards with a performance of ‘I Did Something Bad,’” she wrote. “Meredith is not excited, but I am.”

The Pennsylvania native is nominated for a number of awards at the annual ceremony including artist of the year; favorite female artist, pop/rock; favorite album, pop/rock; and favorite tour of the year. She has previously won 19 AMAs and last performed on the show in 2014, singing her hit “Blank Space.” Her AMAs performance will be her first at an awards show in nearly three years.

Other performers on the broadcast include Carrie Underwood, Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Dua Lipa, Halsey and Khalid, Mariah Carey, Ciara, Benny Blanco and Cardi B with J Balvin and Bad Bunny. Panic! At the Disco will also perform a Queen Tribute and Gladys Knight will lead a tribute to Aretha Franklin, while the show will be hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross.

While Swift has largely stayed out of the public eye over the past year, her performance skills are as sharp as ever, as the star has spent her summer on the road on her massive Reputation Stadium Tour. This weekend marks the tour’s final two stops in North America, with Swift then set to head to Australia, New Zealand and Tokyo after the AMAs.

The American Music Awards will air live on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/TAS18