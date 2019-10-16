Taylor Swift Fans Furious Over Concert Ticket Drama, People Reselling on Stubhub

Taylor Swift’s fans are struggling to take the lyrics of “You Need to Calm Down” to heart after tickets for the upcoming Lover Fest went on sale earlier this week, leaving many to wonder if TicketMaster forgot that they existed as they waited in a queue for hours. Going on sale Monday as part of Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, verified fans began reporting problems with the process as soon as they joined a virtual queue at the designated time and awaited their turn to pick out tickets.

Y’all don’t know stress until you’re trying to buy Taylor Swift tickets 😳 #LoverFest #help pic.twitter.com/PMGgXQ2vcw — Rachel Konieczny (@rachelkonieczny) October 14, 2019

According to multiple users, upon joining the presale queue, they were bumped to 2,000 or even further back in line, with others stating that they had been “kicked out after making it through the queue.”

“For those in the queue for Taylor Swift tickets please continue to wait. There are a variety of seats to select throughout the venue,” Ticketmaster assured fans on Twitter. “If you were removed from the queue, please rejoin. Thank you for your patience and we’ll continue to get everyone in as quickly as we can.”

“Thank you for your patience as you continue to wait in the queue,” they reiterated in a second tweet. “There are plenty of tickets to select from throughout the venue for today’s sale, for both shows. We’ll continue to get everyone in as quickly as we can.”

Despite the assurance, however, the problems persisted. Fans remained in the queue for hours, many continuing to take to the social media platform with their frustrations, only to discover that the tickets had sold out.

Six hours in a queue only to be met with this. What’s the point of pre-registering if people can’t even get a chance to buy? pic.twitter.com/p2VWWAH8TN — Kat Bee (@katbeee) October 15, 2019

Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that some of the tickets are already popping up for resale on StubHub with drastically increased prices, despite the fact that the verified presale is meant to dissuade scalpers.

.@Ticketmaster: People should not be able to buy tickets to Taylor Swift’s #LoverFestEast to immediately sell them on Vivid or Stubhub. That’s completely unacceptable. Please change your policies, because REAL fans don’t deserve that for ANY concert. pic.twitter.com/W6UgAQ5z61 — Dory Jackson (@dory_jackson) October 14, 2019

“People should not be able to buy tickets to Taylor Swift’s #LoverFestEast to immediately sell them on Vivid or Stubhub. That’s completely unacceptable,” one person wrote. “Please change your policies, because REAL fans don’t deserve that for ANY concert.”

Neither Swift nor Ticketmaster have responded to the scalped tickets.

The issues arose as presale started for the upcoming tour, which follows the release of Swift’s seventh studio album, Lover. Straying away from her typical sold-out worldwide stadium tours, Swift will instead embark on a limited tour dubbed Lover Fest. Along with dates worldwide, there are only a total of four dates in the United States – Lover Fest West in L.A on July 25 to 26 and Lover Fest East in Boston July 31 to Aug. 1.