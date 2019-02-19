Colin Kaepernick’s Attorney Slams Adam Levine Ahead of Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show

Colin Kaepernick’s lawyer Mark Geragos is bashing Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine as controversy surrounding the Super Bowl LIII‘s halftime show continues.

The lawyer made headlines before the big game when he called Levine’s reasoning for accepting the gig to play the game, after many other acts said no in support of the former NFL player, “a cop out.”

While appearing on Good Morning America Friday, Geragos called on Levine to admit what he’s doing by appearing in the halftime show, Deadline writes.

“If you’re going to cross this ideological or intellectual picket line, then own it, and Adam Levine certainly isn’t owning it,” Geragos said on the morning show. “It’s a cop-out when you start talking about, ‘I’m not a politician; I’m just doing the music.’ Most of the musicians who have any kind of consciousness whatsoever understand what’s going on here.”

Geragos responded to comments The Voice coach made on Thursday in an Entertainment Tonight interview where he said he thought over his decision quite a bit.

“No one put more thought and love into this than I did… I spoke to many people,” Levine said. “Most importantly, though, I silenced all the noise and listened to myself, and made my decision about how I felt.”

During the sit-down and the only interview he agreed to ahead of the performance, he added how he would “like to move on from it and… speak through the music.”

The singer seemed to promise that his show would acknowledge the protests against the NFL, which include national anthem kneelers and Kaepernick’s apparent ban from the league for being the initial leader of the kneeling movement. However, he refused to give details.

“They will be [heard] — that’s all I want to say because I don’t want to spoil anything,” Levine said. “And once again, I like to think that people know where I stand as a human being after two decades doing this… I’m not a public speaker. I do speak, but it’s through the music. My life’s work and what I put out into the universe has been positive and hopefully inspiring… So, what I would say is, you know, we are going to do what we keep on doing, hopefully without becoming politicians and continuing to use the one voice we know how to use properly.”

This year’s Super Bowl will feature Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Outkast’s Big Boi.

“[Their] show will meet and exceed the standards of this event,” an NFL statement read earlier this week, after canceling a press conference with the band. “As it is about music, the artists will let their show do the talking as they prepare to take the stage this Sunday.”

Super Bowl LIII will air live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, Feb. 3 on CBS.