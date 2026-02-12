Snoop Dogg Admitted He Was High While on Live TV During Major Awards Show

Snoop Dogg is a known and proud marijuana user. He makes no qualms about his advocacy for its uses, promoting its benefits in the health and wellness space.

The Long Beach, California native even had to call Kim Kardashian to request permission to smoke during her momager Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash, explaining he prefers weed over alcohol, which would be served in abundance at the shindig. He got the stamp of approval, and it was caught on camera for The Kardashians.

As it turns out, Snoop has been high during work events. The rapper and actor has become quite the host lately, with talk shows, hosting major sporting events, and more.

While giving out an award during the 2026 Golden Globes, Snoop recently revealed that he was high while presenting an award during the live broadcast. Before announcing Amy Poehler’s Good Hang as the inaugural winner of the Best Podcast category at the ceremony, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper dished on his status.

“Stop the music!” Snoop said, before adding, “I need y’all to loosen up a little bit. This is the double-G’s, the double-G’s, it’s the Golden Globes, and you’re with the D-O-double-G. Make sure you enjoy yourself, don’t be no stiff biff! Move around a little bit!” His NSFW remarks were bleeped out on CBS and Paramount+’s live stream. “I’m high as a motherf—-er right now,” he quipped, in comments confirmed by Entertainment Weekly. “Y’all had me here too damn long!”

He would later joke: “Best Podcast is a very important category for me, because, before podcasts, I was what y’all would listen to driving around in your cars. To you podcasters, you better hope I don’t get in that game.”

Snoop has been an advocate for the legalization of marijuana but also critical of the way it was previously criminalized. When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, the rapper said: “You’ve got alcohol that’s federally regulated. There’s a lot of negative that comes with alcohol, whether it’s huge fights [or] car accidents. But when you think about cannabis, you don’t really get that — it’s more of a healer. If cannabis were treated like alcohol we’d be in a better world.”