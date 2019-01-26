‘SNL’ Musical Guest Meek Mill: Everything to Know

Meek Mill will take the stage on Saturday Night Live this week, and for those that do not follow there is a lot to learn about the rapper.

Mill is a controversial figure in rap music and pop culture in general. The 31-year-old rapper has seen a lot in his career, and he has been embroiled in some major controversies. He has also put out some of the most lauded music of the decade, and proven that he can stand his ground against seemingly insurmountable odds.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mill joins host James McAvoy for SNL‘s second episode back from the holiday hiatus. He appeared in ads with McAvoy and cast member Leslie Jones, where he delivered a couple of lines and even put a friendly hand on Jones’ shoulder.

How much of that on-screen congeniality will carry over on screen remains to be seen. Mill could be the kind of musical guest who finds his way into a skit or two, although he has no background in acting or comedy. Still, a star like Mill is a big get for the show, and they may want to find a way to work him in.

Either way, SNL fans will be seeing Mill on stage this weekend, and for those that are not familiar, a crash course is in order. Here is everything you need to know about Meek Mill before he appears on SNL this weekend.

Early Music Career

As a teenager in Philadelphia, Mill began producing rap music with a group called The Bloodhoundz. They put out four mixtapes together, and in 2008, one of Mill’s solo releases caught the attention of a record company executive.

It was a steady shot upward from there. Mill signed on with Grand Hustle Records, owned and operated by T.I. He put out another mixtape there before jumping to Rick Ross’ Mayback Music Group.

Mill is often associated with Ross and other artists in the same circle. He is billed as an emcee in the classic sense, and compared to figures like Nas and Tupac — often by himself.

Relationship with Nicki Minaj

Mill began dating fellow rapper Nicki Minaj in early 2015. The association brought him even further into the mainstream, especially after he opened for her on her world tour that year.

The couple broke up in January of 2017 after a two year romance, but not before their relationship impacted both of their careers forever. Minaj has addressed the relationship in a few songs, including “Regret in Your Tears.”

Legal Issues

Mill has been at odds with the law numerous times throughout his life. At the age of 18, he was arrested for illegally possessing a firearm. According to a report by The Fader, he was badly beaten by several officers, who even ripped a braid out of his scalp. The police claimed that Mill had attempted to shoot them. He was ultimately placed on probation.

In 2008, Mill was convicted of dealing drugs and possession of illegal firearms again. he was sentenced to 11 to 23 months in prison, but eventually landed on a five-year parole agreement.

Recent Prison Term

Mill’s various cases were kept in flux for years. In 2017, he was sentenced to two to four years in prison for violating parole. The rapper was in prison until April of 2018, but his case was so mishandled that the FBI conducted an investigation into it.

Mill’s most recent release was a triumphant moment for himself and his growing fan base. he received public support from figures like Jay-Z and Kevin Hart, and he gave an interview with Lester Holt on Dateline where he said he hoped he could “shine a light” on the criminal justice system.

Feud With Drake

Mill and Drake first got into a feud in July of 2015, shortly after Mill’s relationship with Minaj began. Mill posted a tweet claiming that Drake did not write his own lyrics, and alleging that he had used a ghostwriter for one of their previous collaborations.

Drake responded with a diss track titled “Charged Up,” where he insulted Mill and attempted to show that he had written the song himself. He followed that up a few days later with another song called “Back to Back.” Mill shot back with a song called “Wanna Know.” Both rappers referenced the feud in other songs in the months to come.

While the beef started with insults about album sales and craft, many fans took it as proof that Drake harbored feelings for Minaj, and was jealous of Mill.

The feud was so huge it even received corporate sponsorship, with Burger King endorsing Mill and Whataburger backing Drake. In the end, the two reconciled. After Mill was released from prison, Drake recorded a verse for the rapper’s new album.

Work With Rick Ross

Mill has done a lot of work with Ross, who has sometimes been referred to as his mentor. Ross signed Mill to his MMG record label in March of 2011. The two have featured heavily on each others’ songs over the years, and generally taken each others’ side in feuds with other rappers.

Dream Chaser Records

Mill launched his own record label imprint, Dream Chasers Records, in October of 2012. The label was named after a series of Mixtapes Mill put out, and it allowed him to sign a number of up-and-coming rappers.

Current acts on the label include Chino, Nick Paps, YBS Skola and Mill’s cousin, Omelly. There are a number of former artists of the label as well, including the promising Lil Snupe, whom Mill signed in 2013 when he was just 17 years old. Lil Snupe was killed tragically two months later.

‘Championships’

Mill’s latest release — and the one that will likely feature most heavily in his performance this weekend — is his fourth full-length studio album titled Championships. The record came out on Nov. 30, 2018 and saw predominately positive reviews. It hit the top of the Billboard 200 charts in the U.S., and saw a massive listening audience through streaming services and album sales.