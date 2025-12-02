R&B Legend Dead at 80: Family Confirms Death of Chubby Tavares

A member of R&B royalty has died. Antone “Chubby” Tavares has passed away.

In a Facebook post, the family announced the news to fans. Thus far, it’s gotten over 3.5k likes, and 1.1k comments.

“To Our Loyal Fans, Family and Friends, We Are Saddened To Announce That Our Brother Antone “Chubby” Tavares Has Passed Away. Please Pray For Chubby, His Children, His Girlfiend Cheri And Our Family During This Difficult Time. We Do Know That He Is Now Eternally With Our Lord. We Thank You In Advance For Allowing Us To Mourn Privately As A Family. We Love You And God Bless You All. The Tavares Family.” the statement reads.

The beloved singer was from New Bedford, Massachusetts. The Tavares are popular for singles like “Heaven Must Be Missing an Angel” and “Never Had a Love Like This Before”. They were also inducted into the Cape Verdean Heritage Hall of Fame in 2006. Chubby and his brothers began performing in 1959. Two brothers and fellow group members, Ralph and Pooch Tavares, died in 2021 and 2024, respectively, according to WJAR.

Chubby died a day after Thanksgiving on November 29. He was 81-years-old, per an online obituary. Due to his large birth size, at 11 pounds, his grandmother gave him the nickname “Chubby” as a child.

The group was signed to Capitol Records, starting their careers. Their first hit single was titled “Check It Out.” Their rendition of “More Than a Woman” was featured on the soundtrack for Saturday Night Fever, helping the soundtrack win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1979. He explored a solo career, releasing albums such as Amazing Ride (2018) and Unlikely Hero (2022).

Due to health issues, his family announced his retirement in 2022. His final performances with Tavares were held in 2023 at New Bedford’s Zeiterion Performing Arts Center.