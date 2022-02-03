Rapper Tdott Woo Dead at 22 After Signing With Record Label

Rising star rapper Tdott Woo was shot and killed outside his home in Brooklyn Tuesday after signing with Million Dollar Music just this week. Tdott, née Tahjay Dobson, was only 22. The New York Police Department responded to calls of a gunshot victim in the area Tuesday, where they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the head and left knee, reports E! News.

Emergency services transported the victim to Brookedale Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but there have been no arrests at this time. While authorities didn’t immediately identify Tdott as the victim, the rapper’s friends and record label shared the heartbreaking news on social media.

“It’s an honor to remain your friend until your last moments,” Million Dollar Music wrote in a post dedicated to the late artist. “Your memories will always stay with us no matter where we go & what we do. Sleep in peace. #LongLiveTdott.” The tribute continued, “Just know his legacy will always live, from his laugh to the dance everyone across the world does, some of us know him a friend, brother, cousin or just a fan but we all come together to tell you FLY HIGH.”

The label had just signed Tdott earlier this week, calling the rapper a “rising star” on social media, and crediting his rise to prominence to “his ‘Woo Walk’ from a community whose drill music has and continues to electrify the world.” The label continued to praise Tdott for the “multiple video credits under his belt,” but noted, “it’s his ability to dance which speaks volumes.”

Tdott previously appeared in videos alongside the late Pop Smoke and rapper Fivio Foreign, who paid tribute to his friend and collaborator on Instagram. “Imma miss you forever baby boy,” he wrote in a Feb. 2 post. “You was the prince of this city. Long Live Prince T Dot. I love you gang. Like forever watch over me like you always do.” Rap icon Lil’ Kim shared her devastation in the comments, writing, “Oh nooooooooooooo !!!!!! I’m super heart broken!”