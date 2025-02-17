Paquita la del Barrio Dead at 77

Paquita la del Barrio, the legendary singer, has died at her home in Mexico, according to an official statement from her representatives. She was 77.

“With deep pain and sadness, we confirm the sensitive passing of our beloved ‘Paquita la del Barrio’ at her home in Veracruz being a unique and irreplaceable artist, who will leave an indelible mark in the hearts of all who knew her and enjoyed her music,” the statement read, as translated by Billboard. “In this moment of great pain, we respectfully ask all media and the public to give us space and understanding so that her family can experience their mourning in privacy and peace.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Play video

The statement did not include any information about her cause of death or manner of death.

Paquita la del Barrio (real name Francisca Barradas) sold more than 30 million albums during her lengthy career, making her one of the most successful Latin music artists of all time. She is widely recognized as a music icon in Mexico and internationally.

The Latin Record Academy mourned the late vocalist in a statement, writing: “We regret the passing of an iconic voice of Mexican music: Paquita la del Barrio, nominated for the Latin GRAMMYs and GRAMMYs, leaves an unforgettable legacy in Latin music with her unparalleled interpretation. Rest in peace.”

This is a developing story.