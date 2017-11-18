NHL Team Pays Tribute to Malcolm Young in an Awesome Way

They’ve been a staple of hockey’s pre-game warmup for years, and today, with the death of guitarist Malcolm Young, it’s all AC/DC in Ottawa. @acdc pic.twitter.com/fvA6QqtqUn — Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) November 18, 2017

There’s nothing like AC/DC to get you pumped up for a big game, but the Ottawa Senators‘ decision to play “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap” during warm-ups today was poignant after Malcolm Young’s death.

TSN reporter Gord Miller posted a video of the Senators skating to the classic 1976 AC/DC song before their game against the Arizona Coyotes.

“They’ve been a staple of hockey’s pre-game warmup for years, and today, with the death of guitarist Malcolm Young, it’s all AC/DC in Ottawa,” Miller wrote. “There’s no way to know for sure, but I’m guessing that ‘Thunderstruck’ has been played more often in NHL pre-game warmups than any other song.”

Young died early Saturday after a battle with dementia. He was 64 years old.

Young was a founding member of the band, playing rhythm guitar with the group until 2014, when he retired because of his health. He played on every album except their most recent, 2014’s Rock Or Bust.

“It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of Malcolm Young, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother,” the group wrote on Facebook. “Malcolm had been suffering from Dementia for several years and passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside.”

Young is survived by his wife, two children, three grandchildren, his son-in-law, brother and sister. His nephew, Stevie Young, replaced him in the band after his retirement.