Mick Jagger Seemingly Mocks Donald Trump in New Song

✖

The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger shared a new song on his Twitter page Wednesday, in which he appears to take a shot at President Donald Trump, specifically over the president's love of tweeting. The Rolling Stones threatened to sue Trump for using "You Can't Always Get What You Want" to end his campaign rallies, and Jagger has been a vocal critic of the Trump Administration. In September 2019, Jagger criticized Trump over his environmental policies.

The new clip shows Jagger, 77, singing in his home studio with the caption, "Pride Before A Fall." Jagger sings, "I see the preening, it’s overweening, overeating, too much tweeting, and when my back is turned somebody will Push you off the wall. And just remember that pride, it comes before a fall." Many of the responses to the clip were positive. "Yesss! Someone had to tell him not to play games with our future! Thanks, Sir Mick [heart] The Stones are the best," one fan wrote. Another chimed in, "As if I need even more reasons to love Mick Jagger and The Rolling Stones! LOVE!"

Jagger has not been quiet when it comes to criticizing Trump in the past. While at the Venice Film Festival in September 2019, Jagger blasted Trump for pulling out of the Paris Agreement, noting that the U.S. should be at the forefront of environmental policy. "We are in a very difficult situation at the moment, especially in the U.S., where all the environmental controls that were put in place — that were just about adequate — have been rolled back by the current administration so much that they are being wiped out," Jagger said. "The U.S. should be the world leader in environmental control, but now it has decided to go the other way."

The Stones also threatened to take Trump to court for using "You Can't Always Get What You Want," which Trump began using to end rallies during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump used it at the end of his June 20 Tulsa, Oklahoma rally, but has since begun using the Village People's "YMCA." In 2018, Jagger said he found Trump's use of the 1969 classic song confusing. "It’s a funny song for your play-out song," Jagger told the BBC at the time. "When he finished the speech, he played this out, this sort of doomy ballad about drugs in Chelsea. It’s kind of weird if you think about it, but he couldn’t be persuaded to use something else, it was an odd thing, very odd."

Although the Rolling Stones may have had their differences over the direction of the band, guitarist Kieth Richards told the Chicago Tribune this week they never fought about politics. "We have no political differences because we’re basically apolitical. We’re just making music... And I’m English and I’m living in America, so I’m not gonna squeak hardly," Richards, who lives in Connecticut, said. "I’ll just squeak a little." Richards also voiced support for the Black Lives Matter protests, telling Rolling Stone it was "about bloody time."