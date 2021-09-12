Mick Brigden, Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan Tour Manager, Dies in Grave-Digging Accident

Mick Brigden, a tour manager for legendary acts like Bob Dylan and the Rolling Stones, died in a tragic accident at his home in Santa Rosa, California on Sept. 5. He was helping dig a grave for his family’s dog during the accident, his wife, Julia Dreyer Brigden, told the Press Democrat Friday. Brigden was 73.

Brigden organized and directed rock tours for decades, working with Humble Pie, Mountain, Peter Frampton, and many other acts. He was best known for his three-decade-long association with solo guitarist Joe Satriani, a 15-time Grammy nominee. Brigden began working with Satriani in 1988 when Mick Jagger hired Satriani for his solo tours that year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

..it's been a crazy & wonderful 33 years of rock 'n' roll. I've never worked so hard, played so hard, laughed and cried so hard, made so much music & had so many worldwide adventures, & all with Mick by my side.. RIP Mick Brigden. Read the full essay at https://t.co/fXyB1x0YkM pic.twitter.com/chfcstnXtJ — Joe Satriani (@chickenfootjoe) September 7, 2021

In a tribute on his website, Satriani called Brigden the “ultimate music business” mentor. “Honest, tough, nurturing, hardworking, respectful, tenacious, insightful, he was all of [these] things and more,” Satriani wrote. “I learned so much about how to be a good person from Mick. Throughout his illustrious career he worked the biggest and the best, but always knew it was important to be kind, be respectful, be cool and do things the right way.”

Brigden was born in Southend on Sea, England in 1947 and moved to Canada at 16. In the late 1960s, he moved to New York, where he became the road manager for the band Mountain. In 1969, he met his wife Julia at a San Francisco concert. That same year, he met concert promoter Bill Graham. He continued working for Graham until Graham’s death in 1991. Brigden and the late Arnie Pustilnik led Bill Graham Presents until the early 2000s when Pustilnik’s health began deteriorating. After selling Bill Graham Presents, Brigden opened his own business, MJJ, with Satriani as its only client. One of his later projects was managing Chickenfoot, a supergroup featuring Satriani, Sammy Hagar, Michale Anthony, and Chad Smith.

“Mick had a unique skill set,” Morty Wiggins, who joined Brigden to help manage Satriani, told the Press Democrat. “Most people in the music industry are experienced either on the touring side, the business side, or the creative side. His skills covered all three categories, and he was able to communicate with musicians on an artistic level.”

Aside from his interest in music management, Brigden also grew grapes in a vineyard at his Sonoma County property. He is survived by his widow, son Jack Brigden, stepdaughter Jessica Merz, and grandson David Merz. His family asks that donations in his name be made to the Humane Society of Sonoma County.