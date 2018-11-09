Michael Buble Announces First Tour Since Son’s Cancer Diagnosis

Michael Bublé is going on tour for the first time since his son Noah was diagnosed with cancer in 2016.

On Thursday, the 43-year-old “I Believe in You” singer announced via a video on Instagram that he is launching the Don’t Believe the Rumors tour in 2019, a 27-city American tour that will kick off on Feb. 13 in Tampa, Florida.

The tour will also include stops at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and Washington D.C.’s Capitol One Arena before wrapping on April 6 in Tacoma, Washington. The tour will follow the release of Bublé’s upcoming album, Love on Nov. 16, and his receiving of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

It had previously been reported that Bublé had chosen to retire from music after his son’s cancer battle changed his “perception of life.”

“I don’t have the stomach for it any more. The celebrity narcissism,” Buble, 43, was quoted as telling The Daily Mail. “This is my last interview. I’m retiring. I’ve made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top.”

His representative later disputed the comments, claiming that “he is not going anywhere.”

In 2016, the singer’s son Noah, who he shares with wife Luisana Lopilato, was diagnosed with liver cancer. In April of 2017, after months of treatment, he went into remission, though the health battle left a profound effect on the singer and his family, with Bublé frequently opening up about the difficult time.

“When this all started, I became the strength to somehow pull us and lift us and to be positive,” Bublé said during an October appearance on The Late Late Show. “When they got [the cancer] out and the chemo was done and they said, ‘We did it, it’s good, he’s okay,’ I fell, I just fell. My wife picks me up now.”

“It’s so hard to have to acknowledge it because it’s so painful to talk about,” he added. “We got the diagnosis and that was it, man, my whole life ended.”

During an appearance on Australia’s Today show during that same month, he admitted that he and his wife “were just surviving” at times.

“There were a million times that my wife and I were just surviving, struggling to survive, and to breathe,” he said. “I much rather it would have been me. Many times I wish that it had been.”



Bublé and Lopilato are also parents to 3-month-old daughter Vida Amber Betty and 2-year-old son Elias.

Tickets for Bublé’s Don’t Believe the Rumors tour go on sale on Nov. 19.