Metal Vocalist Gene Fowler Has Died

Metal vocalist Gene Fowler, of New York City band WetNurse, has reportedly died. According to Brooklyn Vegan, drummer Curran Reynolds — who played with Wetnurse — posted a message on social media about Fowler, writing, "With a broken heart I celebrate the life of my brother Gene Fowler. 1981-2022."

Additionally, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help Fowler's mother with funeral costs and other expenses. "Our beloved friend and brother, Gene Fowler, Jr. has passed away," the fundraiser organizers wrote. "He was missing for several weeks, but was finally found in the ICU at Beth Israel Hospital in lower Manhattan. It was thanks to the power of social media that we were finally able to locate him after an extensive search. While in the hospital, Gene was pronounced brain dead. We are now preparing to pay our respects to him, and send him off to his final rest."

The statement continued, "Gene was a devoted son. He lived with and supported his mother, Sandra. Now, in her time of need, we want to come together to help her cover funeral costs, living and possible legal and investigation expenses. All funds will be given directly to Sandra via cashier's check." At this time, the campaign has raised $14,000 of its $20,000 goal.

"Gene Fowler, Jr. was a kind and generous soul. An artist, a writer, a lyricist, a dancer and most importantly a beloved son, brother and friend," reads Fowler's obituary. "Gene loved his home of New York City. He spent his time traversing the city on rollerblades, or walking it's streets with music constantly playing in his ears. In more recent years, Gene was an avid practitioner of martial arts, dedicating time to hone this new skill. Gene expressed his art through illustrations, oil painting, graffiti, rap and written verse."

Gene Fowler was a top-tier performer and his band Wetnurse was putting in the work when metal had few friends outside of genre publications. Wetnurse never got broad recognition but they made great metal that expanded my horizons. Rest easy Gene Fowler. https://t.co/lXEDqlt4Tm — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) June 22, 2022

The obituary continues, "Gene was an extremely talented dancer and b-boy. He was a natural performer. Gene was the electric frontman of the NYC metal band, Wetnurse. Along with his band, Gene released several albums and toured nationally to large crowds. Gene had an infectious smile, lighting up any room that he entered with his positive energy and vibe. He was always the life of the party. Gene is survived by his mother Sandra Lockett, his brother Antron Lockett and will be missed by many friends who loved him deeply. Gone, but never forgotten, the memory of Gene Fowler, Jr. will live on in the hearts of everyone who knew and loved him."

Following the news of Fowler's death, many of his peers have come out to mourn, with Will Smith of Afterbirth and Artificial Brain writing in a Facebook post from his Heavy Hole Podcast page, "R.I.P. to Gene Fowler, who sang for WetNurse. I have fond memories of Biolich playing many shows with them in the early 2000s. His talent and stage presence are missed."