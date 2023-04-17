Metal Band Cancels Entire Spring Tour Over 'Visa Issues'

Machine Head abruptly canceled their spring 2023 U.S. tour, explaining the move in a statement to fans on Saturday. According to the statement, the band was forced to cancel due to visa problems.

"Head Cases of America, it is with great regret that we must inform you that due to reasons entirely beyond our control, we're forced to cancel our upcoming Electric Happy Hour (Live) tour due to work visa issues," the band's statement read. "As you may know, half the band, as well as a handful of key crew members, reside outside of the US, and while the work visa process can often be quite lengthy, costly, and complicated, in the past we were able quickly to apply and be granted the needed documents.

"The same process we've been using forever and most recently with both the pre-Covid 'Burn My Eyes 25th Anniversary Tour' and last year's sold-out Electric Happy Hour Tour dates, this was the last thing on our collective minds," the statement continued. "Unfortunately, that is not the case this time around and it is with immense frustration that we bring you this news.⁠ It must be said, that the post-Covid touring world has complicated this process tenfold and unfortunately, we are feeling the effects of it.⁠"

The band would also apologize to fans for the cancellation and promised to kick off with a fresh slate and tour to kick off 2024. They also put any fears at ease for current ticketholders for the canceled dates.

"Preparations for a tour like this takes an enormous amount of work by the agents, tour manager, merchandise printers, ourselves, VIP organizers, and our crew to coordinate. Tens of thousands of dollars have already been spent which we may or may not get back and, most importantly, ticket buyers have made plans and our crew relies on the jobs that the tour provides," the statement says. "It is a staggering blow to us and our team. We wanted nothing more than to pick up where we left off at the end of 2022 with so many shows still fresh in our minds! That was an incredible run and saying we were itching to get back out is a total understatement.⁠"

According to Loudwire, Machine Head is still scheduled to appear at the Milwaukee Metal Fest on May 28 in Milwaukee. New dates for the tour next year will be revealed at some point, so keep an eye for the information.