MEMPHO Music Festival 2018: 8 Acts to See

The MEMPHO Music Festival is returning to Memphis, Tennessee this weekend, bringing a mix of all-star acts and local favorites to the Mid South.

The two-day multigenre festival will take over Shelby Farms Park in Memphis for a weekend of camping, food and of course, music.

Local favorites including Lucero, The Bar-Kays, Big Ass Truck and Eric Gales fill out the undercard while heavy hitters including Post Malone, Beck, Janelle Monae and Nas top the bill. Additionally some rare shows honoring the Rolling Stones and Memphis’ own Royal Studios are posted to offer unique experiences.

Scroll though to see our picks for the eight essential sets to see at the MEMPHO Music Festival.

Janelle Monae

Stage: First Tennessee Stage

Set Time: Saturday, 6-7 p.m.

Reason to Watch: Arguably one of the most well-rounded performers of her generation, Janelle Monae sings, dances, acts and has a creative vision that ties it all together. Whether you’re a fan of her acting work in Hidden Figures or enamored with pop opus Dirty Computer, her set will the safest bet for an entertaining show at MEMPHO.

Phoenix

Stage: First Tennessee Stage

Set Time: Saturday, 8-9:15 p.m.

Reason to Watch: Phoenix has solidified themselves as one of indie rock most prominent acts ever since breaking out with 2009’s Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix. They always bring a strong live show filled with crowdsurfing, and they will be playing a batch of songs from 2017’s Ti Amo in Memphis for the first time.

Juicy J and Project Pat

Stage: Hard Rock Stage

Set Time: Saturday, 9:15-10:30 p.m.

Reason to Watch: Juicy J and Project Pat are hip-hop legends, and Memphis is their home turf. They will surely bring out the best show possible for the hometown crowd, including some Three 6 Mafia classics.

Beck

Stage: First Tennessee Stage

Set Time: Saturday, 10 p.m.-12 a.m.

Reason to Watch: Beck has pretty much done it all in his career. Top 40 hits like “Loser,” critically acclaimed albums like the Grammy winning Morning Phase and just plain weird projects like Midnight Vultures are all reasons Beck is one of the lasting names in alternative rock. His latest album, Colors, sees him channel his weirdness and songwriting chops in a modern pop context, making it one of catchiest records of 2017.

Mac DeMarco

Stage: First Tennessee Stage

Set Time: Sunday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Reason to Watch: Mac DeMarco has quickly become one of the top names in indie rock, and it is easy to see why. His laid back vibe, hazy sonics and heartfelt lyrics hit the sweet spot for many indie rock listeners.

Nas

Stage: First Tennessee Stage

Set Time: Sunday, 8:15-9:30 p.m.

Reason to Watch: Nas is a hip-hop legend, plain and simple. His debut album, Illmatic, is required listening for the genre, and his new Kanye West-produced album Nasir has turned on a new batch of fresh ears to his work.

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic

Stage: Hard Rock Stage

Set Time: Sunday, 9:30-11:00 p.m.

Reason to Watch: George Clinton is the funk legend, and his act with Parliament Funkadelic is one of the most beloved touring acts of all time. He is winding down his time on the road, so it’s an ideal time to see the legend one final time.

Post Malone

Stage: First Tennessee Stage

Set Time: Sunday, 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Reason to Watch: While Post Malone was initially written off as a one-hit wonder when his song “White Iverson” made waves in 2015, he quickly changed his story. After widely successful albums like 2016’s Stoney and a beloved social media presence, Post in one of the top names in hip-hop right now and well deserves his slot as the Sunday night headliner.