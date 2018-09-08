Watch Mac Miller’s Final Concert Performances

Mac Miller’s final concert performance was just days before his death from an apparent overdose on Friday. Video from the performance showed a rapper preparing for his next major tour.

Miller performed at the Hotel Cafe on Sept. 3, reports iHeartRadio. Five days later, on Friday, Miller was found dead in his home in the San Fernando Valley in California.

The rapper shared footage from the performance on his YouTube page Thursday. He is seen performing “Hurt Feelings,” the second song off his last album, Swimming.

In August, after releasing Swimming, Miller also performed at the Hotel Cafe. A fan shared a video of him performing “Ladders.”

The shows at the Hotel Cafe were likely tune-ups before he was set to hit the road and tour in support of Swimming. The North American tour was supposed to start on Oct. 27 in San Francisco, with Thundercat and J.I.D. as his supporting acts. The tour was scheduled to continue through December, ending with a show in Vancouver.

“I feel like he’s always got a vision. He’s a monster of his craft,” Thundercat told Rolling Stone of Miller. “It’s pretty simple for me with Mac. “I really love him a lot.”

Miller told Rolling Stone he was making an effort to “just be more focused on my reality” as he rehearsed for the Swimming tour.

Miller released Swimming on Aug. 3 to critical acclaim. The album’s last track, “So It Goes,” could be heard in the final Instagram video Miller posted hours before his death.

“So sad u gone home young Mac I had to post this to smile and think about the good Time we had on the set of this movie man god bless ya family. Pittsburgh we lost a real one today,” wrote Snoop Dogg, who appeared in a track on the album. Snoop included a scene the two appeared in together in Scary Movie 5.

So sad u gone home young Mac I had to post this to smile and think about the good Time we had on the set of this movie man god bless ya family. Pittsburg we lost a real one today 🌟 @macmiller 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/AZkqUlhm1V — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) September 7, 2018

Miller died Friday at age 26. A male friend reportedly called paramedics to the scene, but he could not be revived.

His death came five months after his break-up with singer Ariana Grande and a D.U.I. arrest. Miller struggled with substance abuse, and was open about it. However, he told Rolling Stone last month he did not think of himself as a drug addict.

“If a bunch of people think I am a huge drug addict, OK. Cool. What can I really do? Go talk to all those people and be like ‘Naw man, it’s really not that simple?’” he said in August. “Have I done drugs? Yeah. But am I a drug addict? No.”

“Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” Miller’s family said Friday. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers.”

Photo credit: Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty Images