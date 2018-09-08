Mac Miller: Drug Paraphernalia Allegedly Removed From Rapper’s Home Before Investigators Arrived

Investigators reportedly believe Mac Miller‘s associates may have cleaned up his home before law enforcement arrived.

Unnamed law enforcement sources spoke to TMZ alleging evidence of the “Ladders” rapper’s drug use was covered up by people at his home. The outlet reports that the scene of Miller’s death was “swept clean” before they arrived.

The only possible evidence of drug use came in the form of a small amount of white powder. That finding paired with witness statements and other undisclosed evidence are pointing to drug use as the cause of death.

However, no other evidence of drug use, such as substances or pill bottles, was found due to the apparent cleaning of the scene.

The source also addressed the possibility of Miller hiding drug paraphernalia himself before he died. However, they point out that the chances of a drug user extensively cleaning before taking substances in case of an overdose are very slim.

To add to this theory, several other people were at the 26-year-old rapper’s home on Thursday night and Friday morning. Witnesses report that the last time Miller was seen alive by his guests was on Thursday night.

Drug use has not be confirmed as the cause of death. An autopsy will be conducted over the weekend, as well as toxicology tests. However, toxicology results usually take a few weeks to process.

Miller was found dead in his bedroom on Friday around noon local time. Medical personnel responded to the residence, located in Los Angeles, after it was reported a person inside, Miller, was suffering from cardiac arrest. The rapper, who also produced under the name Larry Fisherman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other parties present at the house were reportedly watching a football game, the NFL season opener between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles.

“[Mac] was just out with friends watching the game last night,” a source told PEOPLE. “That’s why this is such a shock.”

PEOPLE‘s source also claimed that the rapper was “delicate” in the weeks ahead of his passing, but most assumed it was due to stress around his latest album release, Swimming, released on Aug. 3.

“Everyone who he worked with was aware that he was delicate, but thought it was because of the new album, nerves, nothing like this,” the source said.

No other details on Miller’s passing are available at this time.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Records / Brick Stowell