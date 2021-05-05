Lynyrd Skynyrd's Johnny Van Zant Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis

✖

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Johnny Van Zant revealed on Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19. The singer shared the news via Facebook, telling his followers that he is currently in quarantine as he recovers from the illness. As Ultimate Classic Rock noted, Van Zant explained that he spread the virus to those around him as he did not know that he had contracted the illness himself.

Van Zant began his video by explaining that he and his family have been experiencing "one heck of a week" amid their diagnoses. After testing positive for COVID-19, the rocker and his family quarantined in order to prevent further spread of the virus. He explained, ”We are all on quarantine around here due to me coming down with the virus first. And I spread it to everybody else. And I had no clue I had it. That’s the scary thing about this virus.” Van Zant continued to say that he was surprised that he contracted COVID-19, as he got "the Pfizer shots." It's unclear whether the musician got both doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Additionally, he did not share when he was vaccinated or whether he tested positive shortly after receiving a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

He continued to caution anyone watching that if they feel any coronavirus-related symptoms, that they should get tested to see whether they contracted the illness. Later on in the video, Van Zant encouraged everyone to "wash your hands, wear your mask" and added, "If we can save one person, it's worth it." The Lynyrd Skynyrd singer also said that he was very much surprised that he was diagnosed with COVID-19, especially as he believed that he was taking all of the precautions to prevent the situation from happening. Although, he said that his diagnosis serves as a learning lesson for anyone who tries to downplay the seriousness of the pandemic.

“But that just goes to show how powerful this virus is,” he continued. “So for those of you who think there is no virus, I’m living proof right now talking to you that there is.” Even though he shared that he tested positive for COVID-19, he appeared to be doing well in the clip, as he could be seen smiling and playing on his guitar as he chronicled his diagnosis to his fans. In his caption for the post, he encouraged his followers to keep their heads up amid this difficult time in the world, writing, "So y’all stay safe, do your part and always look up!"