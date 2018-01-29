Lorde Gives Pink’s Grammy Performance the Cold Shoulder

Fans at Madison Square Garden andthose watching around the world were brought to tears on Sunday by Pink’s show-stopping performance at the Grammy Awards. But Grammy nominated artist Lorde simply waved it off.

Lorde’s reaction to Pink at the #GRAMMYs is a big mood pic.twitter.com/wjEYAHXiYs — Joe Hackman (@joethehack) January 29, 2018

“Lorde’s reaction to Pink at the [Grammy Awards] is a big mood,” Twitter user, Joe Hackman tweeted with a screen capture of Lorde‘s reaction.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her reaction led fans on social media to speculate if there is a secret feud between the two artists.

@lorde ‘s expression after @Pink performance??? WTH?? Baby claps?? Is there some sort of beef here I don’t know about?? #grammys pic.twitter.com/5O0vI15fdZ — Pemberley Rose (@Pemberley_Roses) January 29, 2018

I love watching Pink (and her sign language interpreter was so neat), but Lorde looked so borde. We decided she may have Resting Borde Face. -H — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) January 29, 2018

“[Lorde’s] expression after [Pink] performance??? [What the hell]?? Baby claps?? Is there some sort of beef here I don’t know about??” Pemberley Roses tweeted with a video clip of Lorde’s lack of reaction.

The 21-year-old artist refused to perform at this year’s awards show and threatened to boycott the event over a song choice dispute.

She reportedly wanted to perform as song of her Grammy-nominated 2017 album Melodrama, but the Grammy organizers wanted instead for her to sing a song as part of the tribute to the deceased Tom Petty, who passed away back in October due to a heart attack.