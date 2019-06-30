Kesha Shows off New Brunette Look at LoveLoud Festival

Kesha is loving the brunette life and her recent live shows prove it! The “Praying” singer took the stage at the LoveLoud Festival, which took place at USANA Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday. Kesha shared the bill with Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds, Tegan & Sara, AJR, Daya, K. Flay, Pvris and Laura Jane Grace and the Devouring Mothers. However, she was the headliner and put on a show to remember, as clips from the performance show.

Rocking her new brunette look, Kesha performance a hit-filled set that included “Tik Tok,” “Die Young,” “Blow,” “We R Who We R” and “Your Love Is My Drug,” among others.

She paired her new hair with a variety of outfits, including a leather ensemble with chaps and a colorful fringe outfit.

Also during the set, Kesha encouraged the audience to spread love wherever they can, even to strangers.

“I just want to encourage everybody here to not only love yourselves, but love the person next to you and love the people around you,” Kesha said, according to The Daily Herald. “You do not know what they’re going through. You do not know what they’ve been through.”

Kesha is still riding high off her 2017 album Rainbow, which served as a comeback after the singer’s career was tied up after accusing her producer, Dr. Luke, of sexual assault.

“I’ve never been in touch with a huge part of who I am and who I’ve become. There was a very long, long, long period of time where I was not sure if I was ever going to be able to put out music again, and that’s all I’d ever wanted to do since I could remember being a person, so when I couldn’t, that was really difficult,” Kesha told press in 2017. “And how I dealt with that was, I dragged my body into my car, and I had my saint of an assistant drive me, or I’d drive myself the days I felt up to it, for about an hour and a half in traffic to a tiny little studio, and I would pour my f—ing guts out, and I would lay on the ground and look at the sky and just weep, or laugh, or whatever it was – whatever the feeling of the day was. And that is how I made it through the past four years. That – and with the support of my fans.”

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage