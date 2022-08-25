Jonathan Knight Weighs in on Chances for New Kids on the Block and New Edition Joint Tour (Exclusive)

Jonathan Knight is showing off his home renovation skills on Farmhouse Fixer on HGTV, but he'll always be revered as a member of New Kids on the Block. Along with Knight, the band consists of his brother Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, and Danny Wood. From the late '80s to 1994, the group toured the world and were the ultimate boy band of their time, selling 80 million records worldwide. They continue touring but all have their own successful ventures both musically and outside of the industry.

Last Fall, the group competed against New Edition at the American Music Awards in the "Battle of Boston" segment. Both groups were founded by the same music producer, Maurice Starr, and achieved massive success. Though New Edition has had varying reiterations of the same group with subgroups BBD and RMRM, New Kids on the Block fans also remain dedicated.

After the performance, requests for a joint tour have been at an all-time high. Knight says it's always a possibility.

"We've been talking about that for years. I think eventually it'll happen. We did it with the Backstreet Boys, and I never would've thought that we would've done that with them. We did the AMAs, and then we've had BBD (Bell Biv DeVoe) on our shows in the past, most recently last fall they performed with us at Fenway, and it was so great performing with them," he told us in a recent chat promoting season 2 of his HGTV series. "We were both formed by the same producer, we're from the same neighborhood in Boston, and we've been through a lot of similar experiences, so yeah, it's great. We'll see what happens.

In the meantime, he's busy with some performances alongside his group members, while also renovating homes in his hometown. Some viewers wonder how a boy band member transitioned into home renovation, but he says it was a natural fit. The show airs every Wednesday.

"When I was a kid, my dad was a contractor, so I used to go to work with him. In the beginning, I hated it, and then I really just learned to enjoy it," he explained. "So in 1994, when New Kids broke up, I kind of needed to reinvent myself and just jumped into flipping houses."