✖

Third Eye Blind bassist Jason Slater cause of death has been revealed, and it is reported to have been due to liver failure. According to PEOPLE, Slater's daughter, Alyssa Carlson, first shared the news with TMZ, revealing that Slater passed away in a Maui, Hawaii hospital on Dec. 9. He was 49 years old at the time of his death.

Carlson also explained that she had not known about her father's condition until about a month before his passing, when he was first hospitalized. A representative for Third Eye Blind issued a statement on behalf of the band, saying that, even though no member of the band had spoken with Slater in roughly 25 years, "When a spirited member of the music scene is taken too soon, it is always a sad time." Slater was a founding member of the band, which also included lead singer Stephan Jenkins, guitarist Kevin Cadogan and drummer Adrian Burley. Notably, Jenkins is the only original member still in the band, as longtime drummer Brad Hargreaves didn't join until 1995.

Sad to hear about the passing of one of my musical mentors, Jason Slater. I interned for Jason for about a year. During our time working together we composed music for TV, produced albums, and wrote tons of songs together. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/U15WhzOMkS — Danny Codella (@mrcodella) December 9, 2020

While Slater was a founding member of the band, he only played in Third Eye Blind for around one year, recording a demo with the band before exiting. He would gone on to play in Snake River Conspiracy — most well-known for their industrial cover of The Cure's "Lovesong" — and Brougham. He also produce four albums for iconic progressive rock band Queensrÿche.

Michael Wilton, guitartist and founding member of Queensrÿche, has since issued a statement on Slater's tragic death. "Queensryche is deeply saddened to hear the news of Jason Slater's passing," he wrote, "A talented musician, producer & engineer, we had the honor of working together on Operation:Mindcrime II, American Soldier & Dedicated To Chaos. Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time."

Many of Slater's fans have taken to social media to mourn the late musician as well, with one tweeting, "I just heard. Broken heart Rip [Jason Slater]. You had so much talent! Thank you for sharing it with us. We we're so lucky to be on this planet with you. Go rest you gentle giant! We are going to miss you friend."