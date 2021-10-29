Ice Cube Walks Away From Major Payday After Refusing to Be Vaccinated on New Jack Black Film

Ice Cube is the latest celebrity to make headlines for missing out on major money for his refusal to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the West Coast rapper turned actor is no longer set to star in Sony Picture’s upcoming comedy, Oh Hell No. Cube would have starred alongside jack Black. He reportedly declined the producer’s request to get vaccinated. Sony has yet to confirm the story. The film’s producers, Matt Tolmach and Black, also have yet to comment.

Cube and Black announced the partnership for the film in June. As a result of Cube’s reported absence, production on the film is now being pushed back. Black injured himself while filming another project but he remains on the film. Cube reportedly walked away from a $9 million payday.

Cube has promoted wearing masks throughout the pandemic. During the summer, Bacone College in Oklahoma thanked Cube and others for donating 2,000 face masks to use for protection against the virus. Amid the height of the pandemic in 2020 and quarantine restrictions, he unveiled “Check Yo Self Before You Wreck Yo Self” branded T-shirts, featuring him in a mask. The project was a partnership between Cube and Black Out, with proceeds benefiting frontline health workers.

This isn’t the first gig Cube has exited in recent months. He was set to co-star in the boxing movie Flint Strong but he’s no longer involved. It’s unclear if his exit is also related to his decision to not get the vaccine.

According to The Daily Beast, despite encouraging mask-wearing, some of Cube’s stances on the ordeal have been mixed. In June 2020, Cube tweeted that doctors should “stop lying about the Coronavirus,” saying the world needs “the absolute TRUTH.” He also tweeted a photo of the “CUE” for the virus. The photo featured a mocked-up album cover of someone getting a substance implanted through a needle with “Lethal Injection” written over the photo.