Lady Gaga Fans Think She Slept Through Grammys Win With Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga might have been sleeping while she learned about her early Grammy Awards victory Sunday afternoon. Considering she was in Italy, where she is making House of Gucci, at the time her victory was announced, it was not surprising. Even her collaborator Ariana Grande thought she was asleep, as she tweeted out a reminder to wake up Mother Monster.

Grande and Gaga won the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy for their duet "Rain On Me," beating out BTS' "Dynamite" and Taylor Swift and Bon Iver's "exile." The award was not part of the main broadcast, which did not start until 8 p.m. ET on CBS, but Gaga went live on Instagram to share her reaction to the victory with fans, reports E! News. However, she appeared to be sleeping at the time. Some fans thought she was just meditating, others thought she was catching some extra z's. "MOTHER MONSTER WAKE UP [Gaga]!!!!!!!!???" Grande tweeted.

eternally, deeply grateful for u, for this experience, to have been a part of this song and this celebration of healing and recovery, to be able to dance in the rain with u, to call u my dear friend & to now share this. beyond thankful. congratulations queen, ti voglio bene ! 🤍 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 14, 2021

Gaga also assured fans she would be watching the early Grammy Awards. "Watching the Grammy’s from Italy," she wrote. "So honored just to be nominated! Love you little monsters! Love you music, love you art, love you world. God bless health and happiness to all the nominees!"

Ariana tweeting about Rain On Me and Lady Gaga casually sleeping somewhere is exactly how the rollout of this single went since the beginning. The pattern still doesn’t change 😂 — Monster Reactions (@LMonsterReacts) March 14, 2021

Although Gaga did release a new album in 2020, she was only nominated for one other Grammy this year. Chromatica is up for Best Pop Vocal Album, but it is up against Album of the Year nominees Folklore by Taylor Swift and Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa. Gaga does have plenty of Grammys already though. Just last year, she won two more, including Best Song Written for Visual Media for "I'll Never Love Again" and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for A Star Is Born.