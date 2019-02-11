Grammys 2019: Fans Are Stanning Miley Cyrus’ Performance With Shawn Mendes

Miley Cyrus hit the stage during the Grammy Awards on Sunday night to perform with Sean Mendes, with the two performing Mendes' song "In My Blood."

Mendes arrived on stage first to sing a portion of the song solo before Cyrus joined him, with the duo giving their performance and rock and roll vibe in coordinating black outfits and their signature vocals.

Fans were instantly won over by the performance, with some even tweeting that the prefer the version of the song with Cyrus even more than the original.

in my blood feat miley cyrus is better than original solo version, DOPEEE!!! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/XMyT7uXK2s — thiago (@httpsrealitys) February 11, 2019

"I didn't even thought I needed Shawn & Miley on one stage until now I meAN WOW THAT WAS A M A Z I N G," another tweeted.

GIFs were used to express appreciation.

Me after Shawn and Miley presentation #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/H4pYRZNXFb — Anne -314 SHAWN 🇲🇽🕊️ (@edftshc) February 11, 2019

One person offered a glimpse at fans' reactions.

according to my tl, this is 100% of shawn’s stans during his and miley’s performance pic.twitter.com/mjKsd2kZpP — mel 25 (@prfectlynrvous) February 11, 2019

Another simply referred to the performance as "ICONIC!!!"

Even Chrissy Teigen applauded Cyrus for her performance.

Miley!! honestly every performance really great of course we didn’t fucking go this year — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 11, 2019

Cyrus and Mendes previously joined forces on Friday to perform during Dolly Parton's MusiCares Person of the Year gala, with the duo singing Parton and Kenny Rogers' duet "Islands in the Stream."

Cyrus originally teased that performance with photos of herself at rehearsals before confirming that Mendes would be joining her on stage. Along with tweeting lyrics from "Islands in the Stream," she also shared of the two arm in arm, both wearing leather jackets emblazoned with Parton's face.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter