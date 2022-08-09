Gord Lewis of Rock Band Teenage Head Found Dead, Murder Charges Filed

Gord Lewis, the frontman for the Canadian punk band Teenage Head, was found dead in his Hamilton, Ontario apartment on Sunday. Lewis' son, Jonathan Lewis, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The guitarist was 65.

"We are heartbroken and still trying to process the loss of our friend, bandmate, and brother Gord Lewis. Our hearts are with his family and all that knew and loved him," the surviving Teenage Head members said in a statement. "Gord was a force and an inspiration to many. You were taken from us far too soon."

Hamilton police were called to Gord's apartment on Catherine St. S around noon Sunday, reports the Hamilton Spectator. They found a man in his 60s deceased, with "injuries consistent with foul play," Det. Sgt. Sara Beck told reporters at police headquarters Monday. Jonathan Lewis, 41, was arrested after police arrived at the apartment building. Police did not confirm the murder victim's identity, but did speak with Lewis' family. Further testing is needed for official identification, which will likely happen after the autopsy.

Brian Lewis, one of Lewis' brothers, said the musician's family had no comment. "We ask that you respect our privacy at this time," he said.

On the day before Lewis' death, multiple media outlets in Hamilton received emails from two accounts with the name Jonathan Lewis. One message included complaints about needing medical attention, while some referenced the author's father being dead. "Now I just want to get help for my sickness and give my Dad a proper burial. He didn't deserve this," read one email.

On Sunday, a Spectator staff member received an email at about 11 a.m. reading, "Funeral people need to get here quick. My Dad is starting to decay," This prompted The Spectator to call the police to check on Lewis' safety. Police rushed to the apartment, where they found the victim.

Beck said the apartment was in Lewis' name, but Jonathan Lewis was living there for an unknown amount of time. It is also unclear when the victim was killed. Police believe it happened two to three days before Lewis' body was found. She said there were no other suspects and mental health is thought to play a role in the death.

The investigation is centered on the one apartment unit and the police believe they will be there for a few more days. It is unknown if weapons were used or left at the apartment, The Spectator reports. This is the third homicide in Hamilton this year. Anyone with information can contact Det. Frank De Vuono at 905-546-3827 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppershamilton.com.

Lewis co-founded Teenage Head in 1975 with his high school classmates, Steve Park, Frankie Venom, and Dave Desroches. In 1978, the band released their first single, "Picture My Face" and their self-titled debut album followed the next year. Their second album, Frantic City, was a breakthrough for them and included the hit "Somethin' On My Mind." The title track of their 1983 alum, Some Kinda Fun, was also a hit. The group continued recording and touring, even making an album with The Ramones drummer Markey Ramone.