Musician George Thorogood is taking a step back from touring as he deals with a "very serious medical condition." The singer-songwriter, 73, announced Tuesday, April 11 that he has canceled his 50th anniversary tour dates with his band, the Destroyers, through May following his diagnosis. Thorogood did not disclose his diagnosis, but the statement said it "will require immediate surgery and quite a few weeks of recuperation and healing."

"With great sadness, we must announce the cancellation of our Canadian & U.S. tour dates from April 27, 2023 through May 21, 2023. George has been diagnosed with a very serious medical condition that will require immediate surgery and quite a few weeks of recouperation and healing," the statement, shared to Facebook, read. "You, our fans, mean the world to us, and we know this news is not want you wanted to hear, but rest assured George Thorogood & The Destroyers will be back. We'll keep you updated as we know more."

The Destroyers are currently in the midst of their The Bad All Over the World – 50 Years of Rock tour, which was first announced in December and kicked off on Feb. 13 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In total, 18 18 concerts have been canceled amid Thorogood's health crisis, including the band's previously scheduled April 27 show at The Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, British Columbia. Shows in the Canadian provinces of Albuquerque, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as stateside shows in Michigan, Connecticut, and New York, have also been canceled. The band has a scheduled break from May through July. Currently, dates after that break remain uneffaced, and if Thorogood's recovery timeline remains on track, he will return to the stage on July 14 in Jefferson, Wisconsin.

Thorogood formed The Destroyers, also known as the Delaware Destroyers, in 1973 with high school friend and drummer Jeff Simon, who remains the only other remaining founding member of the group. The band is known for hits including "Madison Blues" and "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer."

Amid news of Thorogood's health scare, many fans sent the musician well-wishes. Commenting on the Facebook announcement, one person wrote, "Good thought, wishes and positive vibrations for George," with somebody else commenting, "wish you the best of luck and a speedy recovery George." A third person encouraged Thorogood to "take all the time you need to fully recover," adding, "you are the greatest entertainer."