Gathering of the Juggalos 2024 Dates and Info Revealed by ICP

Gathering of the Juggalos 2024 will take place from Wednesday, Aug. 14 through Saturday, Aug. 17 at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio. The annual music festival announced its dates back in January, and as the event draws closer tickets are selling fast. Fans are eager to get back out there for this unique festival once again.

This year will mark the 24th annual Gathering of the Juggalos, and the seventh to be hosted at Legend Valley. As always, Insane Clown Posse headlines the event, and the full lineup of artists has not been announced yet. However, at the time of this writing the event's website notes that Ouija Macc will perform on the "Macabre Stage," as will ICP's House of Horrors. There is also an "Omen Stage," but so far no artists have been scheduled there.

The Gathering of the Juggalos is also famous for non-concert events referred to as "Flavor," and this year is no different. Once again, Juggalo Championship Wrestling (JCW) has events scheduled along with other sideshows, competitions, parties and more. The festival is still open to new vendors who want to sell their goods or services on site, and there is information on tickets, VIP passes, camping passes and venue rules on the website.

Gathering of the Juggalos is a music festival for a very specific subculture that has evolved over the last few decades thanks in no small part to the festival itself. "Juggalo" is the self-ascribed nickname for fans of Insane Clown Posse, so the festival typically includes other musicians and groups of similar genre. ICP coined the term Juggalo in 1994 and began planning "The Gathering" from then on.

The festival struggled to find venues and to keep them in the early years, but the 2014 Gathering of the Juggalos was a turning point. After a petition by local residents banned them from their planned venue, Gathering organizers were at a loss. Fortunately, a self-described Juggalo and previous Gathering attendee offered his 120-acre property in Ohio as a venue. Since then, the Gathering has been held there all but twice, with two at other venues and one canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2024 Gathering of the Juggalos is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio. Tickets are on sale now and more performers and attractions will be announced in the months to come.