Legendary New Orleans Jazz Singer Fats Domino Dies at 89

New Orleans jazz singer and piano player Fats Domino has died at age 89, TMZ reports.

The legendary musician passed away in New Orleans surrounded by friends and family, according to his daughter.

Throughout his career, Domino sold more than 65 million albums, releasing hits like “Blueberry Hill,” “Ain’t That a Shame” and “I’m Walkin’.” The singer was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1987.

Rolling Stone placed Domino at #25 on their list of Greatest Recording Artists of All Time, writing, “After John Lennon and Paul McCartney, Fats Domino and his partner, Dave Bartholomew, were probably the greatest team of songwriters ever. They always had a simple melody, a hip set of chord changes and a cool groove.”

“Fats is old school to the max — he loved to work the house, do looooong shows and push the piano across the stage with his belly,” the article continued. “That innocence is there in his music. He’s a good man, and people respond to that goodness.”

