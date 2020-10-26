✖

Wolfgang Van Halen, the son of the late Eddie Van Halen, asked fans to stop spreading a false rumor that he plans to reunite the band Van Halen with himself replacing his father. Van Halen, 29, said the rumors are not only hurtful to fans but are "hurting me and my family." Van Halen's father died on Oct. 6 at age 65, following a long battle with throat cancer. Eddie was Van Halen's founding lead guitarist and started the legendary rock group with his brother Alex Van Halen in 1972.

Over the weekend, a fan shared a message seen on a Facebook page claiming there was a "strong possibility" Van Halen would reunite with singer Sammy Hagar, bassist Michael Anthony and drummer Alex. Van Halen debunked the rumor, calling it a "s— lie attempting to capitalize on these awful times." He asked fans to "stop with this," adding, "Anyone peddling this s— is not only hurting the fans, but hurting me and my family."

Van Halen broke the news of his father's death earlier this month and has been sharing frequent tributes to the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's work ever since. In his statement, Van Halen called Eddie the "best father I could ever ask for," adding that "every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift." In the end, he wrote, "My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."

Eddie's wife and Van Halen's stepmother, Janie Liszewski, also shared a heartbreaking message on Eddie's death. "My husband, my love, my Peep, My heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces," Liszewski, who married Eddie in 2009, wrote on Instagram. "I never knew it was possible to cry so many tears or feel such incredible sadness. Our journey together has not always been an easy one but in the end and always we have a connection and love that will always be. Saying goodbye is the hardest thing I have ever had to do so instead I say so long, I will see you again soon in a place with no pain or sorrow. Please watch over Kody and I. We love you and miss you so very much. Love, your PooPee."

Van Halen is the son of Eddie and Eddie's first wife, actress Valerie Bertinelli. He was featured on two Van Halen album,s 2012's A Different Kind of Truth and the 2015 live album Tokyo Dome Live in Concert. He began playing bass with his father's group in 2006. He also performed with the group Tremonti and collaborated with Clint Lowery on an album earlier this year.