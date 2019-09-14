Eddie Money Praised Wife as ‘Fantastic Woman’ in Recent Interview Before Death

Singer-songwriter Eddie Money praised his wife of 30 years, Laurie Harris, in one of his last interviews. Money called Harris a “fantastic woman” and credited her with booking his performances and keeping him working. The “Two Tickets to Paradise” singer died early Friday morning after a battle with stage 4 esophageal cancer. He was 70 years old.

In July 2018, Money spoke with RockHistoryMusic.com and was asked if his constant performing helped add to the longevity of his life. Money noted how a strong work ethic runs in his family, as his brother and nephews have multiple jobs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m always working and my wife, she books the bands and she looks great,” Money said. “It’s all part of a team. I mean, my kids, they play music for me. My wife helps me out, she books the show… It’s all teamwork.”

Money later said, “Behind every great man is a fantastic woman, I always say.”

Money married Harris in 1989 and are parents to five children, Zachary, Jessica, Joseph, Julian and Desmond.

“The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning,” the family said in a statement announcing Money’s death Friday morning. “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

Money was diagnosed with cancer last fall, but held off on announcing the news until August. In July, he canceled the rest of his 2019 tour dates due to pneumonia after a heart procedure.

“I thought I was just going in to get a checkup, and he (the doctor) told me that I got cancer,” Money said in a Facebook video last month, with Harris by his side.

“He’s been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer. It’s in his esophagus at the top of his stomach, is where the tumor is. It’s also spread to his liver,” Harris explained.

Money said he finally decided to tell fans about his condition to be honest about what is going on in his life.

“What I don’t want to do is, I don’t want to keep the fact that I have cancer from everybody,” the singer explained. “It’s not honest. I want to be honest with everybody. I want people to know that cancer’s come a long way and not everyone dies from cancer, like they did in the ’50s and ’60s. Am I going to live a long time? Who knows. It’s in God’s hands. But you know what, I’ll take every day I can get. Every day above ground is a good day.”

Money and his family starred on the AXS reality show Real Money. Part of the second season dealt with his cancer diagnosis.

Money was a mainstay on the music charts during the 1970s and 1980s thanks to his hit singles “Two Tickets to Paradise,” “Baby Hold On,” “Walk on Water,” “Take Me Home Tonight,” “I Wanna Go Back” and “Think I’m in Love.”

Photo credit: Joey Foley/WireImage/Getty Images