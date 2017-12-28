‘Crystal Castles’ Singer Alice Glass Details Rape Allegations Against Ethan Kath in Lawsuit

The founding singer of Crystal Castles, Alice Glass, filed a declaration in court promising to swear under oath that her accusations against former bandmate Ethan Kath are true.

Glass left Crystal Castles in 2014, citing personal and professional reasons. She’s gone on to make a successful career on her own without the band’s decade long momentum behind her.

In October, amidst the wave of “#MeToo” revelations, Glass posted an essay explaining how her relationship with Kath had been riddled with abuse, manipulation, and threats from the very beginning.

In a post on her official website, Glass explains that Kath — whose real name she reveals to be Claudio Palmieri — first approached her when she was 15. He was 25 years old at the time. She says that Kath sexually assaulted her shortly after they met. She accuses him of stalking her and isolating her to manipulate her into staying in his sphere of influence.

Glass says that Kath talked her into dropping out of high school to pursue Crystal Castles shortly after the band picked up steam, all the while reminding her constantly that her contribution to the music was lesser than his. She details numerous instances of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse. Glass also notes that she believes Kath has abused others.

The accusations came three years after Glass left the band. Kath had replaced her, yet the bad publicity still seemed to hurt him. He sued the singer for defamation not long after he essay went public.

just got served after my show in chicago by someone pretending to be a fan. lol see you in court asshole. pic.twitter.com/iVffrIkB4o — ALICE GLASS (@ALICEGLASS) November 18, 2017



Now, new documents in the case have been obtained by TMZ. Glass now points out that two other women have filed criminal complaints against Kath. Detectives involved in the case confirmed that Kath is under investigation.

Most importanly, Glass unflinchingly said she would take the stand and testify to everything she had written.

“Leaving Crystal Castles was the single most difficult decision I’ve ever made —that band was everything to me,” Glass wrote in October. “I gave that up and started over not because I wanted to but because I had to… I am still recovering.”