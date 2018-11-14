Chance the Rapper Stops by ‘Sesame Street’ to Give a Shout-Out to His Daughter

Sesame Street welcomed an unexpected visitor to the neighborhood on Tuesday: Chance the Rapper. He shared two videos from the set of the children’s show.

In the first post, Oscar the Grouch looks his usual grumpy self while an equally downtrodden Chance leans on Oscar’s garbage can and says, “Honestly, I’m just tired of people saying my music is trash.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the second video, the rapper is surrounded by some Sesame Street favorites like Elmo and the Cookie Monster. The muppet gang shares a sweet greeting to Chance’s daughter, Kensli.

Just got done at work, see ya soon baby. pic.twitter.com/tFskWH8bVk — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 12, 2017

“Hey, will you give her a hug from us?” Abby Cadabby asked the rapper.

“I will give you a big hug when I get home, baby. Can’t wait to see you,” he responded to the camera.

“Will you give her a cookie from me?” the Cookie Monster asked.

“You can have plenty of cookies,” Chance said. “And chocolate milk.”

“Just got done at work, see ya soon baby,” he wrote in the caption of the video on Twitter.

This isn’t Sesame Street‘s first foray in the grown-up world. Over the summer, it parodied the Netflix original series Orange Is the New Black — and has even parodied shows like True Blood, Game of Thrones and Boardwalk Empire in the past.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @sesamestreet