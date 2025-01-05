Camila Cabello has a new beau. She recently confirmed rumors she was dating wealthy businessman, Henry Junior Chalhoub, during a romantic beach day in St. Barts. Paparazzi snapped photos of the former Fifth Harmony singer kissing Chalhoub while showing off in a brown and white bikini. The two were first linked in November 2024 when they were spotted together at an Elie Saab fashion show after-party in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Chalhoub is the billionaire heir to his family’s Chalhoub Group based out of Dubai. According to Us Weekly, the firm is described as “a partner and creator of luxury experiences in the Middle East with a portfolio of 8 owned brands and over 300 international brands” on its website.

Chalhoub briefly dated supermodel Joan Smalls. Cabello was last linked to Shawn Mendes. The singers Cabello were initially together from 2019 to 2021. After their split, she briefly dated Lox Club founder Austin Kevitch, but things fizzled by February 2023. Two months later, Cabello was seen kissing Mendes at Coachella, but their reunion was short-lived.

In October 2024 while performing in front of a live audience, Mendes opened up about his sexuality. “I think it’s kind of silly because I think sexuality is such a beautifully complex thing and its so hard to just put into boxes,” he said during his show, which took place at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver. “And it always felt like such an intrusion on something very personal to me. The real truth about my life and my sexuality is that, man, I’m just figuring it out like everyone and I don’t really know sometimes and I know other times,” he added.