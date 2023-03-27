Bryson Tiller Returns With His First Tour in Years

Bryson Tiller has announced his Back and I'm Better Tour, his first in five years. The R&B singer will be performing in 25 cities, among them major markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Chicago, as well as the Lovers and Friends Festival in Las Vegas. The majority of the shows will be at Live Nation venues. On Monday, the "Don't" singer posted about the tour on his Instagram account. In addition to a graphic of the tour schedule, Tiller wrote, "It's simple, we back! "Taking a trip to the past and giving y'all a glimpse of the future. 5 whole years without touring, Time really does fly… See y'all soon!"

He became a modern R&B favorite since the release of his 2015 debut album, Trapsoul, which went 3x platinum and reached number 2 on the Billboard R&B charts. True To Self, his 2017 follow-up album, hit number one on the charts, as did his 2020 release, Anniversary. In a 2021 interview with Billboard, the singer said that despite his success, he hasn't released his best album yet. "I truly feel as though I've yet to make my best album. And Trapsoul was great," Tiller said. "It was 100 percent from me. I wrote every single thing on there, picked every single beat, every song. And I'm just excited because there's like so many other talented people out there who are really good at what they do."

The 30-year-old artist continued, "You see all these other guys out here who are prospering and making great music because they got to work with some of those really talented people. they expand their horizons. I've never done that — and with my next album I'm doing that. I'm excited to reach out and just be open to working with people." Ticketmaster began selling general tickets on Friday, March 24. See the dates below:

BRYSON TILLER: BACK AND I'M BETTER TOUR DATES: