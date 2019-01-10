Britney Spears Album Delayed Due to Hiatus After Father’s Health Scare

Britney Spears’ “indefinite work hiatus” means not only will her Las Vegas residency be delayed, but her upcoming album, as well.

The 37-year-old announced last week that she was undertaking a hiatus following her father Jamie Spears’ recent life-threatening health crisis; Jamie suffered a ruptured colon late last year and spent much of December in the hospital.

Variety reports that along with Britney: Domination, which was slated for 32 performances at the Park Theatre at Park MGM, her upcoming album is also on hold.

Hitmaker Justin Tranter, who serves at executive producer of Spears’ upcoming album for RCA Records, told Variety that he was “beyond excited to be involved” in the album but declined to speculate on a possible release date or even if it will debut in 2019.

Spears’ manager, Larry Rudolph, told the publication, “Everything is on hold right now until Jamie is better. But once he is, she will resume working on the album with Justin. Right now, she’s taking some time off to deal with these family issues.”

Spears made the announcement last week, calling it a heartbreaking decision.

“I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say,” Spears wrote on Instagram on Friday, Jan. 4. “I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make.”

She said that while she and the rest of her family, including her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, are “so grateful he came out of it alive,” that he “still has a long road ahead of him.”

“I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.”

Domination was scheduled to begin on Feb. 17; Spears’ creative directors for the residency, Napoleon and Tabitha (aka Nappy Tabs), said on social media that they anticipate a delay of six months to a year.

“If we come back, STRONGER would be a fitting name right?” the duo quipped in response to a fan’s question about the show’s return.

In December 2017, Spears wrapped up a four-year run at Planet Hollywood’s Axis Theater, which helped rebrand Las Vegas a music destination. Since the start of Spears’ Planet Hollywood residency, other artists like Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga inked big deals in Vegas as well.

Domination ticket refunds are available at point of purchase; Ticketmaster customer service can also be contacted at at 800-745-3000.