Billboard Music Awards Fans Spot Awkward Post Malone-DaBaby Moment

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch's big Billboard Music Award win Sunday came with a touch of awkwardness as someone behind the scenes got a bit confused about the rappers' song "Rockstar." As DaBaby went up to accept the Top Rap Song for the hit, it wasn't his song that played, but instead Post Malone's song, also titled "Rockstar."

It didn't seem like DaBaby noticed what had happened, as he joyfully accepted the award. "To be able to put out a song like ‘Rockstar’ in the height of the pandemic, and to have the balls to drop a album and go forward and see it turn out how it turned out and go No. 1," he said while accepting the honor. "Longest-running No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 2020. It’s nothing short of a blessing. I say all that to say, none of this is possible without God and my team, man, appreciate all of y’all." He also made sure to thank his fans, noting, "’Cause if y’all don’t press play, the music don’t get heard. I appreciate y’all."

While DaBaby didn't address the error, viewers at home certainly did, and they took to social media to call out the awards ceremony for the error. "Not Billboard playing Post Malone rockstar when DaBaby won an award for ROCKSTAR for f—s sake LMAO," one person tweeted, as another added, "They did DaBaby wrong, they played rockstar by post Malone." A third person chimed in, "DABABY WINS FOR ROCKSTAR AND INSTEAD OF PLAYING HIS SONG THEY F—ING PLAY ROCKSTAR BY POST MALONE IM GONNA LOSE MY MIND!"

Another uncomfortable moment in Sunday's show came as country artist Morgan Wallen won Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist, and Top Country Album for Dangerous: The Double Album, despite being barred from attending or performing at the show by Dick Clark Productions, which produces the BBMAs. Wallen was videoed using the N-word back in February, and has been barred from a number of award shows.

"Morgan Wallen is a finalist this year based on charting. As his recent conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting)," Dick Clark Productions said at the time of his in-person exclusion at the show. "It is heartening and encouraging to hear that Morgan is taking steps in his anti-racist journey and starting to do some meaningful work. We plan to evaluate his progress and will consider his participation in future shows."